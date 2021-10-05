SHREVEPORT, La. -- Johnson & Johnson has asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine. The drug company has submitted data to the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for review.
The FDA’s advisory committee is scheduled to meet Oct. 14-15 to consider booster shot authorization requests from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Dr. John Vanchiere, an infectious disease and pediatrics specialist and the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport, said that while immunity does not seem to drop off with the J&J vaccine, it is not as effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, especially with the Delta variant, is not as effective against the Delta variant. And I haven't seen a whole lot of data about its immunity waning at this point. So durability looks good,” Vanchiere said. “But its overall effectiveness against the Delta variant for J&J is a little bit less.”
So, if you got the Moderna or J&J shot and are over 65 or have high risk medical conditions, should you go ahead and get a Pfizer booster? Vanchiere says no.
“At this point, the recommendation is if you've gotten the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are in those groups recommended, that you should wait and get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine like what you got before,” explained Vanchiere. “The CDC has given all of us a little bit of leeway, and it's okay to cross over if you need to. But the general recommendation is wait and get what you've gotten before.”
If you have any questions or concerns about getting a booster shot or are unsure whether you are among the group approved to get one, check with your doctor.