SHREVEPORT, La. -- All local vaccination clinics using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be put on hold until the FDA gives the go-ahead to continue its use, said Dr. John Vanchiere.
Vanchiere was the lead investigator for the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport and has been leading the charge on community-wide vaccinations in northwest Louisiana. He thinks it could be weeks before the FDA concludes its investigation.
While the occurrence of blood clots with the J & J shot is a rare event – six out of 6 million, and all in women – he said it is the FDA’s job to investigate these occurrences and that he believes it is a reasonable course of action, considering the severity of the clotting issue.
The severe clotting occurrence seems to be the same situation as what has been reported with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“What those two vaccines have in common is that they use an adenovirus-based vector to deliver the vaccine,” said Vanchiere. “And whether that is an important piece of it is not clear. Whether it could be that some people have pre-existing immunity to that particular adenovirus that is being used in it, that is part of it. So again, there's a lot more we don't know than we do, but this is the FDA’s job to sort it out.”
This past weekend, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered at clinics at the Brookshire’s Arena in Bossier City to hundreds of people. Vanchiere said anyone who got the shot there should be fine. But there are symptoms they should be aware of.
“The risk period for those blood clots is four to six days out to a few weeks, maybe three weeks post-vaccination. And so what the FDA and CDC recommend is that anybody who is within six weeks of a J & J vaccine, and experiences severe headache, shortness of breath, or extremity weakness, or numbness and tingling should be evaluated promptly by their physician or at an urgent care center,” he said.
Pulling the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of the rotation is a setback, Vanchiere said, because many people are interested in getting that particular shot. But he saud there are still two vaccines available, and he encourages everyone to get one as soon as they can.
Health officials said the other two vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer have no reports of the same kinds of clots.