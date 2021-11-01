SHREVEPORT, La. -- On Friday, the Food and Drug Administrative extended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization to kids ages 5 to 11. Now the decision goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee, which is scheduled to meet Tuesday.
More than 6 million children have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. While they are at much lower risk of hospitalization, COVID-19 was reportedly the seventh leading cause of death for kids in that age group in August and September.
Dr. John Vanchiere, who is the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport and director of the COVID-19 Strike Team, said the vaccine is extremely effective at preventing kids from catching symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
“It’s highly effective, better than 90% protection against circulating strains currently, which is predominantly the Delta variant. And the safety profile in the 5-to-11-year-old age group looks very good, with fewer side effects than what we see in adults,” he said. “We’re using a smaller dose, as we’ve talked about, one third of the adult dose is what the 5-to-11-year-olds get, and are tolerating it very well.”
Vanchiere said his team is already coordinating distribution of the shots.
“We expect to have vaccine available for kids in the second week of November. And we’re working with pediatricians’ offices and family medicine offices around the area, as well as schools, to really optimize our deployment of those vaccines for kids,” Vanchiere said. “There are a lot of parents we know that are anxious to get their kids vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
If the CDC authorizes the vaccine for kids 5 to 11, then 28 million children in the U.S. would be eligible for the shot, and therefore protection from the virus, before the holidays.