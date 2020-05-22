We close out the week of KTBS Community Plays with a pair of special guests.
Former KTBS Sports Director Tatum Everett checks in from Nashville to show off her dog Zoey's incredible patience. Check out the video to see one of our favorite pups in action!
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight Monday through Friday at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!