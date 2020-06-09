We have another special guest in the latest edition of the KTBS Community Plays.
After Joe Haynes showed off his dog Goldie's impressive leaping skills, fellow meteorologist Neil Shaw shows off his pair of speedy Yorkie's. Check out the video to see Bella and Sissy speeding through the yard!
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight Monday through Friday at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!