Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN WEBSTER...NORTHWESTERN DE SOTO...NORTHWESTERN RED RIVER...CADDO...SOUTHWESTERN CLAIBORNE... NORTHWESTERN BIENVILLE AND BOSSIER PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON AND NORTHEASTERN PANOLA COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM CDT... AT 1041 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF BENTON TO NEAR ELYSIAN FIELDS. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, MINDEN, HAUGHTON, GREENWOOD, BLANCHARD, WASKOM, BENTON, STONEWALL, RINGGOLD, SIBLEY, OIL CITY, GIBSLAND, DOYLINE, MOORINGSPORT, DIXIE INN, DUBBERLY, BELCHER, HEFLIN AND GILLIAM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&