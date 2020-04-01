We kick off a new month of KTBS Community Plays with one of the sweetest videos you'll see.
Benton native Henry turned 5 years old this past Sunday, but couldn't have his birthday party because of social distancing. That didn't stop his neighbors from making him feel special on his day as they drove by his house to wish him happy birthday one by one.
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
