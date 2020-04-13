We kick off week three of the KTBS Community Plays with another member of the animal kingdom.
Check out the video to see Emily and Ethan putting in some quality time with their steer, Cutie Patootie! Thanks to Constance in Natchitoches, LA for sending this one in.
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!