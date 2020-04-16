The KTBS Community Plays have reached day 14.
With everyone spending so much time at home, it's important to find ways to keep yourself busy such as washing the car. Check out the video to see one Bossier City kid making sure his ride is squeaky clean. Thanks to Michael Anne for sending the video in!
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
