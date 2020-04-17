We close out week three of the KTBS Community Plays with a familiar face.
The star of our first-ever Community Play, Trixie the Maltese, is back with a new challenge. Check out the video to see why she had to work for her dinner. Thanks to Grace in Shreveport for sending this one in.
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!