Thursday the KTBS Community Plays segment goes to the dogs again.
This time, it's Christy of Zwolle, LA getting the spotlight thanks to her dog Cooper. Check out the video to see this pup's tussle with his new overalls.
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every night at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!