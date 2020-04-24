After a two day hiatus, the KTBS Community Plays are back.
In a special NFL Draft edition we break down the draft stock of two dogs the KTBS family is very familiar with. Check out the video to Alison Lorraine's dogs going head-to-head and let us know who you think wins!
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!