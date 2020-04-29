With the weather finally clearing up, the KTBS Community Plays segment made its return Wednesday.
Check out the video to see how Dixie the dog plays with her pup Little Boy. Thanks to Connie in Vivian, LA for sending this one in.
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!