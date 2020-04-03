We round out the first week of KTBS Community Plays with a special guest.
Friday is usually a day for high school football. With that in mind, we feature former Calvary star and Oklahoma State defensive back Rodarius Williams. Check out Williams spending his time at home working on his mid-range game.
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
