Thursday's KTBS Community Play will go down as one of the all-time greats.
Wesley of Coushatta, LA was challenged by his 9 year old daughter Hannah who is a competitive gymnast. His results don't disappoint.
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!