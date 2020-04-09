This week we've seen a duck, a pig, and even a dinosaur on the KTBS Community Plays.
Thursday's play was for the kids, however. Check out the video to see young Sophia showing off her new dance moves! Thanks to Bailey for sending the video.
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every night at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!