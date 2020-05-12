On the latest KTBS Community Play, a local family takes social distancing to new heights.
Check out the video to see Amber and her family's high flying antics in the backyard!
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight Monday through Friday at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!