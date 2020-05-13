The KTBS Community Plays go back to the dogs Wednesday.
While we can all get pretty bored at home, some of our dogs are living out their dreams. That includes Brody who shows off his high-flying skills on his second birthday. Thanks to AnnaClaire for sending this video in!
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight Monday through Friday at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!