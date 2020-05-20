While dogs stole the show last week on the KTBS Community Plays, two local rabbits are hopping up to the plate.
Check out the video to see bunnies Axl and Slash shredding together in Shreveport. Thanks to Jimmy and Kari for sending this one in.
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight Monday through Friday at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!