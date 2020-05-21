During the past couple of months on the KTBS Community Play, we've learned one thing about you guys: You love your pets!
With that in mind, we have two more dogs featured in our latest Community Play. Check out the video to see the gripping conclusion of Gemma and Liam's standoff. Thanks to Madeline in Shreveport for sending this one in!
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight Monday through Friday at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!