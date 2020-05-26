For the first time in weeks the KTBS Community Play does not feature a dog.
While our furry friends got the night off, check out the video to see two local brothers showing off their swings! Thanks to Starla for sending this one in.
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight Monday through Friday at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!