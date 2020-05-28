This week we've been flooded with tee ball videos on the KTBS Community Plays and the latest one had to be shared.
Check out the video to see two year old Hayes swinging for the fences!
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight Monday through Friday at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!