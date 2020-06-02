CP

We have another dog video in the latest KTBS Community Plays segment, but this one is a little different.

Check out Savannah and her dog Clementine practicing their new morning ritual, going head-to-head in a game of soccer!

If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.

We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.

Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight Monday through Friday at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments