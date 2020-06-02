We have another dog video in the latest KTBS Community Plays segment, but this one is a little different.
Check out Savannah and her dog Clementine practicing their new morning ritual, going head-to-head in a game of soccer!
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
