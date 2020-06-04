The latest KTBS Community Play is one of the most unique yet.
Check out the video to see 7 year old Chahana introducing us to the most popular sport in India, cricket. Thanks to her father, Neel, for sending this video in!
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
