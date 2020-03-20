SHREVEPORT, La. - State health officials and government leaders are taking the COVID-19 crisis discussion to the people, hosting a direct conversation with statewide television audiences Monday evening.
COVID-19 Louisiana’s Response is expected to air statewide, including on KTBS 3.3, KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com and on your KTBS 3 Now connected devices from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Producers from Louisiana Public Broadcasting are working with state officials to produce the event. The format will include multiple discussions focused on how the virus is impacting Louisiana. The governor and a doctor will speak for much of the broadcast along with a yet-to-be-named guest who has knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to health-related discussions, the panel will also address the economic and educational impact of the virus and the efforts to combat the spread.
