SHREVEPORT, La-- Pharmaceutical company Pfizer, says they have developed a vaccine that is 90% effective at treating COVID-19. Some local were for it, others against it.
One local, Kimberly Seyfried says, “ I think it’s going to be like anything else really, like the common cold….I think it’s here to stay and I don’t want to be a crash test dummy per se doing it.”
Another person interviewed on the street, Joe Ramsey, temporary resident and travel nurse says “I think if they see it and people see the evidence and see, hey, this is decreasing the COVID numbers, they’ll be like ‘okay’ and will wake up and see this is for the better.”