BATON ROUGE, La. - Echoing what has become standard remarks related to re-opening businesses at the end of the month, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects to issue a new executive order clearing the way for a change to the stay at home order, though what happens next will still be "gradual."
The stay at home order issued in mid-March and later extended is set to expire on April 30. The governor said Tuesday, he expects a new order May 1 clearing the way for more moving around, but warned what happens "depends on what we do over the next week."
The governor said as restrictions are eased, people with chronic health conditions and senior citizens should still exercise strict caution in leaving home.
The governor cautioned reopening the state will still not be a return to how things were before COVID-19 crippled communities.
“We’re not going back to normal until such time as there’s a vaccine that’s available for everybody,” Edwards said previously. “We don’t know when that’s going to be ... In fact, they’re saying it’s not going to come in all likelihood until some time in 2021.”
Slowing the spread of the virus remains the state's number one priority, the governor said Tuesday.
When businesses, like restaurants do re-open, expect reduced occupancy and wide spaces between tables in restaurants with masked and gloved wait staff. Others have suggested temperature checks to enter public buildings and businesses.
As Edwards looks to May, he said he’s working with public health officials, using guidance released by the Trump administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine how “to balance the imperatives around public health and safety on the one hand with reengaging the economy and getting people back to work on the other.”