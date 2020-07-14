BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana will start taking applications Wednesday for hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic. That means more money in the pockets of front-line workers.
Cashiers, bus drivers, law enforcement, health care workers and more, the state of Louisiana plans to give these essential workers who performed jobs during the early months of the pandemic a $250 check.
House Bill 70 was approved by the Legislature during a special session and Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the bill.
Though lawmakers have approved numerous tax breaks and incentives for businesses this year, the hazard payments are the only monetary benefit directed to individuals. To be eligible, a worker has to have made $50,000 or less last year and worked at least 200 hours outside their home between March 22 and May 14.
The money will be awarded to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Only 200,000 people who apply and meet the criteria will get that money.
The application period will be open from July 15 through Oct. 31 and will be verified by the Department of Revenue.
-----
The application can be found at: https://frontlineworkers.la.gov/