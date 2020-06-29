BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported an increase of 845 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total of known cases to 57,081 statewide.
The number of deaths statewide rose to 3,091, an increase of five from Monday. The daily number of patients hospitalized rose to 737, up by 22.
A total of 42,225 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 29.
The governor said last week the state will remain in the so-called phase 2 of reopening for at least 28 days and will not advance into phase 3. Phase 3 would have increased varying levels of gatherings and eased some business capacity rules.