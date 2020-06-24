BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 882 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday bringing the total of known cases to 52,477 statewide.
The current number of deaths statewide rose to 3,039, an increase of 18 from Tuesday. The daily number of patients hospitalized was unchanged at 646.
The state last reported 1,356 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, marking the first time Louisiana has reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day since early April.
A total of 39,792 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 22.
The governor said Monday the state will remain in phase 2 of reopening for at least 28 days and will not advance into phase 3. Phase 3 would have increased varying levels of gatherings and eased some business capacity rules.