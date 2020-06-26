BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported yet another sharp increase of 1,354 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total of known cases to 54,769 statewide.
The current number of deaths statewide rose to 3,077, an increase of 26 from Thursday. The daily number of patients hospitalized rose by 47 to 700.
The state said it will not have an update on cases Saturday due to a "planned power outage". The state's noon case updates will resume Sunday.
A total of 39,792 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 22.
The state previously reported 1,356 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, marking the first time Louisiana reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day since early April.