Moderna applied for emergency use authorization of its newly-developed COVID-19 vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration Monday, becoming the second company to do so.
Once the vaccines are authorized, they will first be given to frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. But even when immunizations become widely available, Dr. Corey Hebert, who sits on Louisiana's Health Equity Task Force, worries that people won't be interested.
"(People) feel like this vaccine is rushed and unsafe. But if we don't take it, then we'll never get out of this doldrum that we're in. I mean, we'll get out of it eventually. But millions of people could die," Hebert said. "It's a weight that we must bear. There's no way around it... I don't -- I don't sleep much because of it.'
Hebert said distrust in health officials is more prevalent in Black and Latinx communities.
"Historically, African Americans and minority communities have gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to health, and health information, and good care. So they don't want to take the vaccine," Hebert said. "So now that we want people to take the vaccine, because it is going to be safe, it's going to be effective, then we have to get over that stigma first, and then have to get over the stigma, we have to be able to provide it."
The task force, Hebert said, will work with mayors, city councils and grassroots organizations on an informational campaign in order to win peoples' trust.
"We have to use the icons of our community to get out to the population. And I don't mean just at a high level," Hebert said. "I mean, at the church, at the boy's club, at the schools, so that people understand that if this person says that I can do this, then they feel a lot more comfortable."