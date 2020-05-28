Louisiana Tech is joining many schools across the country, bringing athletes back to campus on June 1 and beginning workouts a week later on June 8 with the expectation these workouts will be far from normal.
LA Tech Athletic Director Tommy McClelland says the process will be slow, but done with the safety of his athletes and staff as a priority, "It would be very irresponsible to just bring someone back like the old days of two-a-days and then just get going. We need to acclimate back into that environment."
Part one of the Bulldogs plan to get back to work will involve just the football team. Athletes will enter the facility in small groups and undergo strict, daily testing before being allowed in, "Before even I come to work, they ask us a series of question, we answer those, and they check our temperature. If we're cleared, we get a colored wristband for the day. Today was silver, and that clears us for the day. The next day, I'm coming back in, I'm getting my temperature. We'll be doing the same thing with our coaching staff as they return. We'll be doing the same thing with the student athletes each day. They'll be getting their temperature check, they'll be getting screen for symptoms. The days of, I just don't feel good, but I'm going to go into the office cannot occur. We cannot allow that to happen."
As for the upcoming football season, McClelland says the university is working on many plans to offset any of the various scenarios that would see the university take a large financial hit. The loss of non-conference games such as their November showdown with Vanderbilt would be a seven figure loss for the university. Even with that, McClelland says the biggest loss would be the absence of fans in Joe Alliet Stadium, "We still need the fans. When you're talking about our press box, suites, season ticket holders, single game walk up, off the top of my head, it's probably 2.5 to 3 million dollars. That's more than the game guarantees that we're bringing in this year. For us, the worst case scenario would be playing the games without the fans in the stands."
While it will be some time until things are back normal, the Bulldogs rivalry with UL-Lafayette will never change. Something McClelland confirmed when discussing rumors of a potential merger between the Conference USA and Sunbelt, "Let me just be very frank and very direct, there is no conversation at Conference USA, nor is there any interest. I don't know how direct I can be with that. I think if I were in Lafayette's position, I'd be trying to figure out a way to move up to a level like the Conference USA, so congratulations on that conversation."