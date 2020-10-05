RUSTON, La-- Louisiana Tech is partnering with the state department of health to help with COVID-19 outreach efforts.
The average reading ability for an adult is between the seventh and eighth grade level. Medical content needs to be consistent to ensure better understanding. That's the premise for Louisiana tech's program in creating things like brochures, apps, websites and booklets for the state.
Louisiana Tech's new Center for Health and Medical Communication was recently asked to join the state department's COVID-19 Communication Health Promotion Advisory Council.
The center was tasked with creating educational information not only for covid-19, but other infectious diseases like the flu.
Such educational information requires the program to develop instructional and informational materials on how to engage in telehealth activities during COVID.
It also helps to identify the limitations as a result of the virus.