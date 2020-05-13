It's been two months since the COVID-19 outbreak put a stop to Northwestern State's spring practice and the sports world as we know it. It's a day Demon head coach Brad Laird remembers quite well.
"We had our team meetings, we went to special teams meeting, and we broke to position meetings. Man, I didn't feel right, I didn't feel right. There was gut feeling of mine and we were all go for practice. There was nobody holding us back. I'll never forget and the coaches and player can tell you, I walked into the position meetings and said, 'Let's go. Let's go to the team meeting'. I canceled practice. There was just so much up in the air at the time that I didn't know and we didn't know. On that Friday the 13th, our students and student athletes had to get off campus. That's the thing that you look at that's probably been the toughest, I haven't been able to look them into the eyes since March 13th."
It's a challenge that Laird has met head on. With guest speakers like Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles meeting with the QBs, to daily chats with his players, Laird is pulling out all the stops to make sure his team grows together while staying apart, "One thing that we've learned is how important each other (is) and just being with each other. Having that opportunity to walk in the ready room, sit at the team meeting and joke around and have fun in the team meeting, that has nothing to do with X's and O's, but that's part of building a team. Our guys miss that. We have a GroupMe thread and that thing can get going. You appreciate that because that's how this team stays together."
Yet, Laird is unable to answer the one question on all of his players' minds: When can they return to campus?
"Nobody knows. If somebody is going to sit here and say they do know, let me know who they are. I want to get them on the phone and I want to talk to them. We can all speculate. As we speculate different dates, when we're going to come back, if we're going to come back, that is all it is, speculation."
Another unknown is how they will come back. Whether it be with a limited schedule, or no fans in the stands, Laird is ready to erase the memories of March 13th, "I'm going to look at the positive. If we're playing just a conference schedule, that means we're playing football. That's a bonus."
NSU is set to begin the 2020 season on September 3 against Incarnate Word.