SHREVEPORT, La. -- A few weeks ago, infectious disease experts detected a new COVID-19 variant in our area -- the Lambda variant which has been widespread in Peru, Chile and parts of South America.
While experts are still studying it and compiling data, it appears that current vaccines may be less effective against the Lambda variant. How much less effective remains to be seen.
While it was found in sequenced tests several weeks ago, no additional Lambda variants have been detected in our area in the last two weeks. The majority of cases local health experts are seeing are the Delta variant, said Dr. John Vanchiere, the principal investigator for the Pfizer vaccine trials at LSU Health Shreveport and the director of the COVID-19 Strike Team.
There are different degrees of variants, depending on their ability to spread and evade treatments or vaccines. They are variants of interest, variants of concern and variants of high consequence.
The Lambda variant is classified by the World Health Organization as a variant of interest. For comparison, Delta is a variant of concern.
Researchers continue to study and gather data on all the variants circulating around the world. With low vaccination rates and higher spread of the virus, more variants are emerging.
“So we're working to get as much data on what strains are circulating as quickly as we can, so that we understand the changing dynamics of this pandemic. We're in a really different place. It’s a different pandemic than we were in a year ago, even than we were in six months ago,” Vanchiere said.
Because of the rapid virus mutations, researchers are doing studies on booster shots and vaccines targeting specific variants to try to find a way to get ahead of the COVID spread.
“The sad situation we're in right now is that we can't now vaccinate our way out of this surge. It's too late, it’s already spiked,” Vanchiere said. “And we've got to use the other mitigation strategies to make a change in where this surge goes in the state of Louisiana.”
Another variant that originated in Columbia has also been detected in our area.
As Vanchiere and other health experts have said throughout the pandemic, variants will continue to emerge as long as the virus is able to spread.