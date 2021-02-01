SHREVEPORT, La -- The COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. was identified in South Louisiana last week. There have also been cases of it identified in Texas.
As of yet, there have not been any cases of the variant identified in northwest Louisiana; however, that does not mean the variant is not here, according to Dr. Martha Whyte, Louisiana Department of Health Region 7 director.
“We have not identified it here. Now, in order to identify it you don't just get the swab. That swab, once they find out that it is positive, it then has to be sequenced for its DNA to see which strain it is,” explained Whyte. “Not every swab is sequenced. So they are doing directed surveillance and just some standardized study. So, we're watching for it.”
Viruses mutate constantly. So, new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time.
Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist. The variants first identified in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil are among those which have persisted and spread.
Whyte says all of these identified variants seem to spread more easily. And there is another concern about the Brazil variant.
“There are some concerns, especially in the Brazilian strain, about reinfection. People who have had this strain that we're all we're all suffering with, right now, they recovered maybe months ago, and now they're getting this Brazilian strain. And they seem to be sicker. If they get the Brazilian strain, they seem to have a little worse course than they did the first time.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that studies suggest the variants are responsive to current vaccines.