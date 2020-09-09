BATON ROUGE - Leaders of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Wednesday unanimously approved a plan that will keep them on pace to start the high school football season next month.
The LHSAA executive committee approved the plan after discussions with lawmakers, which allows for contact drills regardless of what reopening phase the state is in. With that in mind, the Executive Committee agreed to move the season up to Oct. 1-3, with scrimmages at the end of September.
“I get a little emotional about this,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine told The Advocate. “This is what our coaches and players have been working toward.”
Officials said in August they were targeting an Oct. 8 kickoff for its high school football season.