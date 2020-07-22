In a letter to parents and athletes of member schools, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine says there are no plans to cancel the fall sports seasons.
Bonine released the letter Wednesday after a flurry of emails from parents and athletes concerned about the future of the 2020 fall seasons. In the letter, Bonine says, "We have no intention of cancelling fall sports unless schools are closed or the pandemic dictates that it is not safe to play." Bonine is also encouraging parents to direct those emails to local politicians.
You can read Bonine's full letter below.