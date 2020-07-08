In a memo sent to principals of member schools, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine says the association is, "fully committed to the safe return of high school athletics this fall".
In the memo, Bonine speaks to the importance of high school sports to the state by saying, "Now, more than ever, we are reminded that our communities need high school sports. Interscholastic competition supports the physical, emotional and mental well-being of student-athletes across Louisiana."
Earlier this week Louisiana State Sen. Cleo Fields wrote a letter to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) calling for all athletics to be cancelled for K through 12 public schools through the rest of 2020.
Also Wednesday, Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards said it's too early for an official decision on fall sports.
The LHSAA football season is set to kick off the first week of September with jamborees scheduled one week prior.