Despite Louisiana staying in Phase 2 of reopening until Aug. 7, the LHSAA is moving forward with its plan to kick off football practices on Aug. 3.
The association's executive director Eddie Bonine sent a memo to member schools Monday evening, detailing the guidelines of these practices.
Helmets and seven-on-seven drills will be allowed, but contact will not.
Bonine added the association will continue to monitor the state's reopening status and adjust the season's schedule accordingly.
