In a memo sent Friday the LHSAA added more guidelines for fall sports.
For football, the most significant change is the cancellation of any jamborees or scrimmages between teams. When competition begins, the sideline bench areas will be extended by 15 yards to help accommodate social distancing and everyone except the 22 players actively on the field will be required to wear masks.
The association is also giving teams that don't make the shortened playoffs the option of scheduling an additional "bowl game".
You can find the full memo here.