BOSSIER CITY, La. - Through coordinating efforts led by the Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, a local college and mall have donated personal protective equipment to the Bossier City Fire Department and hospitals in Bossier.
The extra supplies come from Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) nursing school which is temporarily closed to students and Pierre Bossier Mall management utilizing materials available in the former Virginia College campus.
The face masks, gloves, and gowns will be used by first responders and medical professionals in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.