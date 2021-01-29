SHREVEPORT, La. -- Hospitalizations are trending in the right direction, but we are not out of the woods yet, according to Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 director for the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of last night, Region 7, which covers parishes in the northwest part of the state, had a total of 266 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 30 of those on ventilators. That is a decline in the number of patients seen recently. But to put that in perspective, the whole region has a total of 278 regular floor beds and 46 critical care beds still available.
Whyte says it is crucial that the number of hospitalizations continues to decline.
“What I need people to realize is although we’re dropping, we need to work really hard to get lower, in case we start seeing these mutant strains, or we start seeing another surge, we don't want to be at 250 and start climbing again," Whyte said.
While things are looking better, it is still very important for everyone to practice social distancing, wear a mask and avoid large gatherings. And when it is your turn, consider getting the vaccine, Whyte said.