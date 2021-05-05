SHREVEPORT, La. -- As COVID-19 vaccine availability increases, waiting times to get one have decreased. This is partially due to some people’s hesitancy to get the shot.
One reason frequently mentioned as a cause for concern is the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some believe that because it became available so fast, the safety of the vaccine is questionable.
Dr. John Vanchiere, the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study for LSU Health Shreveport, who has led local community vaccine efforts, said the vaccine creation was faster than normal due to need and resources. And he said the speed did not affect safety.
“They have gone through all of those same rigors of testing that every other vaccine goes through. So, we know their safety profile and their effectiveness profile,” he said. “The long-term effects, as we’ve talked about before, right now we’re not seeing any significant long term effects from the vaccine.”
Vanchiere said the Pfizer vaccine, in particular, now has more than six months of data with no signals for concern. He also said mRNA vaccines have been used successfully for nearly two decades for other diseases.
Another reason for hesitancy is due to misinformation about whether or not the vaccine can give a person the virus.
So, can a person catch COVID-19 from getting a vaccine?
“No, you can’t get COVID-19 infection from the vaccine,” said Vanchiere. “The vaccines are only delivering a small piece of COVID virus, the protein from the virus in different ways. But it’s a protein for the virus that educates your immune system on what to do if it sees the real virus.”
Three COVID-19 vaccines are available in the United States. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are a two-dose regimen, and the Johnson & Johnson is a single shot.