BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Drug company Merck submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration Monday to authorize what would be the first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
The dosage for the Merck pill, molnupiravir, is four pills twice a day for five days. So, that is eight pills a day for a total of 40 pills.
That is a big dosage compared to other antivirals, like the ones prescribed for the flu. Tamiflu is one pill twice a day for five days. Another one, Xofluza, is one or two pills taken one time.
Dr. Robert Smith, a family medicine doctor with Willis Knighton Health System, said one factor that determines dosage is the metabolism of the drug and how long it stays in your body. But he said, as long as it works, having a pill to fight the coronavirus is great news.
“At this point in COVID I don’t care if it’s 50 pills twice a day for five days, if they can show it’s effective and it’s safe, and it saves your life. Give me the pills, if I get it. But still get your vaccine please. Please.”
Smith says so far, the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is through vaccination. But he says having another tool in the toolbox to treat it is promising.
“Hopefully this medicine shows some promise and we can get somewhere, having somewhat of a manageable, or even predictable outcome. Because the issue with COVID is its randomness. You see ten people infected, nine of them have a runny nose and then one of them is in the hospital on oxygen. It’s so random, and serious, and deadly — 700,000 deaths. It’s just a really bad virus," Smith said.
Merck is seeking authorization of its pill to be given only to high-risk adults. The drug stops the coronavirus from replicating by inserting errors into its genetic code.