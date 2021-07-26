SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Delta variant of COVID-19 is the predominant strain in the U.S. at roughly 80% of total cases.
Dr. John Vanchiere, who leads the COVID-19 Strike Team and is the lead Pfizer vaccine researcher for LSU Health Shreveport, told KTBS health reporter Linnea Allen today that out of 130 viruses sequenced at LSU Health Shreveport last week, 90 were the Delta variant. So that equates to 70% in the north Louisiana area.
According to the New York Times, a Georgetown University study shows that Shreveport is in one of five main clusters of unvaccinated people most at risk to new COVID-19 surges and variants.
Vanchiere says one of the main things health experts are fighting is misinformation about the vaccine.
“Our vaccines are safe and effective. Despite the myths that are promulgated in some of the social media, our vaccines do not impact fertility. Our vaccines don’t have magnets in them or have chips in them that are tracking you,” he said. “And they are safe for all people to get vaccinated.”
One thing is clear -- the Delta variant is making its presence known. Because of that, it appears that more people are taking the virus seriously, health experts said.
“We are seeing more people come out on a daily basis to get vaccinated at our site and sites around the Shreveport, northwest Louisiana area. We are vaccinating two and half times as many people on a daily basis this week compared to a month ago. And the vast majority of those are first doses,” Vanchiere said. “So, the messages are very simple. Get vaccinated. If you’ve gotten your first dose, make sure you get your second dose.”
Vanchiere added that if someone is not feeling well, they should get tested. He says the Delta variant is twice as transmissible as the original strain of COVID-19. And only 30% of the population in our area is fully vaccinated.
-----
If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, send them to covidvaccine@lsuhs.edu.