SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport will be hosting a press conference Friday morning where research experts, medical professionals and community leaders will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll also discuss the emergence of the new Delta variant of the virus, along with latest numbers and efforts to increase vaccination rates.

Speakers will include:

  • Dr. Chris Kevil - Vice Chancellor for Research at LSU Health Shreveport
  • Dr. John Vanchiere - Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the LSUHS COVID-19 Strike Team
  • Dr. Martha Whyte - Louisiana Dept. of Health Region 7 Medical Director
  • Pastor Roosevelt Seaberry - Union Spring Baptist Church
  • Adrian Perkins - Mayor, City of Shreveport
  • Jessica Hemingway - Vice President, Bossier Chamber of Commerce

The press conference will be held at 9 a.m. in the LSU Health Shreveport Auditorium.

