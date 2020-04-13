SHREVEPORT, La. - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the United States, some hospitals are considering whether to make changes to policies and practices when it comes to do-not-resuscitate situations.
But at Ochsner LSU Health, top administrators say they are not considering any changes to their DNR policy. Their current policy focuses on the patient's family and their requests. Final decisions are then discussed through the hospitals Ethics Board Committee.
"Obviously, we've had some discussions in terms of what other countries have gone through, but at this time our DNR policies remain in tact and act as our guide and provision to give the highest quality of care," said Ochsner LSU Health CEO Chuck Diagle.
Diagle said Ochsner will maintain its current DNR policy unless instructed to make changes by from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Ochsner physicians have taken what they have learned from the influx of COVID-19 patients in March in New Orleans to stay ahead of the curve in Shreveport.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport recently added 26 ICU beds and added 14 more for their hospital in Monroe to help respond to coronavirus patients.