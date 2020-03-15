SHREVEPORT, La. - Willis-Knighton Pierremont Health Center had a patient test positive for COVID-19.
The test taken Thursday, the results were made public early Sunday. Dr. Martha Whyte, with Louisiana Department of Health, says the patient, was a male, had a travel history that put him at risk of contracting the virus.
Dr. Whyte says no one in the ER, care providers, or others were exposed and the patient was released to home isolation.
All Willis-Knighton hospitals are now restricted according to CDC guidelines. Visitors are screened with a brief questionnaire and a temperature check. Visiting hours at all are limited to 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends. All campus activities involving the public are cancelled until further notice.
Other hospitals across the Shreveport-Bossier are screening visitors and limiting visitor intake.
Ochsner LSU Health Hospitals are following Louisiana Department of Health guidelines. Patients and visitors will have to have their temperature taken. They are currently not having people fill out a questionnaire but a spokesperson for Ochsner says that could change in the near future. Both the Shreveport and Monore hospitals have blocked points of entry to help streamline the visitor and patient check. Patients are only allowed one visitor per day.
Christus Highland are taking patient's and visitor's temperature and making them fill out a questionnaire.
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport are postponing some elective surgeries and non-emergency surgeries starting Monday. Not all surgeries or procedures will be postponed.