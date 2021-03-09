SHREVEPORT, La- After Louisiana Governor Edwards announced more people were able to get the COVD-19 vaccine on Tuesday, clinics were already seeing them in line.
Starting today, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. For more information, visit https://t.co/nPaxdJTe60 #lagov pic.twitter.com/384WbKvGqa— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 9, 2021
While they didn't see a big influx of people after the announcement, going forward they are making adjustments, getting ready for those crowds. Shelly Raley the Vaccine Coordinator for LSU Heath told us what they are doing to prepare.
"Beginning tomorrow, we'll be able to run 8 lines at a time. We'll have a fourth tent, since this is a huge population that's now eligible, we're going to do our best to get everybody in and out in a timely manner,"
For vaccine locations in Caddo Parish and registrations sites click here.
From the Louisiana Department of Health: Vaccine Eligibility
Effective Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the State of Louisiana has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccines to include people who have health conditions that may result in a higher risk of disease. If you are between the ages of 18 and 64 (or 16+ if receiving the Pfizer vaccine) and have one of the following conditions, you are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. If you are pregnant, regardless, of age you are eligible.
Eligibility by Age or Condition
- People 65 and older
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Pregnant people
People with Certain Medical Conditions
- People 18-64 (or 16+ for Pfizer vaccine only) with at least one of the conditions listed below by the CDC. To receive the vaccine, people with these underlying medical conditions should complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form before their appointment.
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher
- Sickle cell disease
- Current or former smoker
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Chronic liver disease
- Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
Eligibility by Workforce Category
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
- Dialysis providers
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care providers and staff
- Dental providers and staff
- Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
- American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Louisiana Unified Command Group
- State Legislators
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
- Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare